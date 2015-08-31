In case you forgot, Cam Calloway is a grown-ass man. That’s the theme of the second season of the STARZ comedy hit, Survivor’s Remorse. The all-in-the-family baller series also has some of the best music featured in every episode. As you keep up with the Calloways each week, keep it locked here for the music from every episode. Catch Survivor’s Remorse on Saturday on STARZ at 9:30pm.

Stream music from the Survivor’s Remorse season two soundtrack on Spotify below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Star RonReaco Lee Has Finally Found The Role Of His Career [EXCLUSIVE]

The ‘Power’ Season 2 Soundtrack Is Fire… Listen To Every Track From Every Episode

Stream Music From Every Episode Of HBO’s ‘Ballers’

Which ‘Power’ Character Are You? [QUIZ]

Stream Music From The ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Season Two Soundtrack was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted August 31, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: