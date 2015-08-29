MTV VMAs 2015: The Biggest Robberies In Award Show History

Let’s be honest: Nobody likes losing. Especially when you know you’re in a situation where fans and album sales should ensure the inevitable ‘W.’ But, there’s always a time when the unexpected trumps predictions and drives us mad. Besides Kanye West being drunk out of his mind at the VMAs in 2009 when he robbed Taylor Swift of her moment in the sun because she beat his play sister, Beyonce, there have been a handful of robberies of the last decade. Who saw it coming when Beck beat Beyonce at the Grammys? With the VMAs looming and beef stewing (we see you Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus), we can almost guarantee that an artist will robbed of an award that they rightfully deserved. With that being said, here are some of the biggest robberies over the past 10 years in music award show history.

2015 Grammy Awards

Beck > Beyonce (Album of the Year)

Many were flabbergasted that Beck’s album Morning Phase bested both Sam Smith’s and Beyonce’s projects. Let’s be honest, no one under 25 probably ever heard of Beck. To see him crowned with Album of the Year was kind of hard to digest simply because Smith and Beyonce overpowered the competition for a big portion of the year. Despite Smith’s ethereal “Stay With Me” conquering the hearts of listeners, and Beyonce’s “Drunk in Love” permeating through the clubs, it was Beck who trumped them all. Crazy, huh?

2014 Grammy Awards

Macklemore > Kendrick Lamar (Best Rap Album)

Things got pretty dicey during the 2014 Grammys when Macklemore was crowned Best Rap Album. In 2014, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis owned mainstream radio with “Thrift Shop,” “Same Love,” and “Can’t Hold Us.” On the flipside, Kendrick Lamar pounced on the scene and stole the hearts of rap purists with his opus good kid, m.A.A.d city. With Macklemore delivering pop records, it was a complete shock when K.dot undeservingly took the loss.

2011 Grammy Awards

Esperanza Spalding > Drake & Justin Bieber (Best New Artist)

Esperanza Spalding shocked the world when she toppled both Drake and Justin Bieber at the 2011 Grammys for Best New Artist. Drake was fresh off his stellar debut album, Thank Me Later, which spawned several bangers. Bieber had girls going bonkers when he released My World 2.0. So when the Grammys rolled around, everybody assumed that Team Canada would walk away with the victory, until Spalding’s name was announced as the winner. Not one of Canada’s finest moments.

2004 Grammy Awards

Evanescence > 50 Cent (Best New Artist)

This was completely nuts. In 2003, no one had a bigger year than 50 Cent. He had everyone in their mama’s crib yelling out, “G-g-g-g-g-g-gunit!” I mean, he landed on Oprah’s iPod because of “In Da Club.” His album went diamond. What more do you need to simply walk across the stage and win a Grammy? Apparently, in the eyes of the committee, that wasn’t enough to grant 50 an award as Evanescence topped the “Many Men,” rapper in 2004.

2005 Grammy Awards

Maroon 5 > Kanye West (Best New Artist)

In 2004, Kanye West broke on the scene with his debut album College Dropout. Even though West managed to win a slew of awards that year, he did suffer a loss to Maroon 5. I’m sure in hindsight Kanye didn’t mind losing to his buddy Adam Levine. Then again, Kanye wouldn’t be Kanye if he accepted losing, right?

