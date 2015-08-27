CLOSE
Radio One
Nene Leakes Takes ‘Fashion Police’ & Does Her Best Toni Braxton Impression

It's Nene's world and we're just living in it.

NeNe Leaks, 'Extra' Portraits, April 27, 2015

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Nene Leakes is on a life winning streak and we are loving it!

After quitting the Real Housewives of Atlanta, stunting in a teeny tiny bikini, Nene Leakes is gearing up for her next endeavor. She starts her new gig at ‘Fashion Police‘ on Friday. Melissa Rivers will be taking the helm of her late mother, Joan Rivers role after the abrupt departure of Kelly Osbourne.

While Nene is only a guest host for now, we have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing her on the show more than once.

Meanwhile…

Who knew Nene could do impressions so well? Nene imitated her good friend singer Toni Braxton and she’s actually spot on.

Hilarious!

We have a feeling Nene isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

NeNe Leakes Makes Her Broadway Debut In Cinderella

Nene Leakes Takes ‘Fashion Police’ & Does Her Best Toni Braxton Impression was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

