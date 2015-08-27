Nene Leakes is on a life winning streak and we are loving it!

After quitting the Real Housewives of Atlanta, stunting in a teeny tiny bikini, Nene Leakes is gearing up for her next endeavor. She starts her new gig at ‘Fashion Police‘ on Friday. Melissa Rivers will be taking the helm of her late mother, Joan Rivers role after the abrupt departure of Kelly Osbourne.

While Nene is only a guest host for now, we have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing her on the show more than once.

Meanwhile…

Who knew Nene could do impressions so well? Nene imitated her good friend singer Toni Braxton and she’s actually spot on.

Hilarious!

We have a feeling Nene isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

NeNe Leakes Makes Her Broadway Debut In Cinderella
1. Getting into character… From "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" to playing a wicked and fabulous stepmother, Madame, on Broadway, NeNe's star is ever rising. Scroll through this gallery of enchanting pics to see the magic in her big debut in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.
2. This will do… NeNe gives that final look of approval on her wardrobe
3. A roaring applause Can't you just hear the crowd roaring in the background?
4. Yasss face! Nene's makeup is beat, hunty.
5. She fits right in… NeNe and the cast look filled with joy.
6. Diversity on Bradway… Cinderella wasn't only NeNe's big debut, KeKe Palmer became the first Black Cinderella upon her Broadway debut as well.
7. The moment it all begins to sink in… Yes, Nene you sure did star in a major Broadway production. it totally happened.
8. And when it's all sad and done. Encore!

Nene Leakes Takes ‘Fashion Police’ & Does Her Best Toni Braxton Impression was originally published on hellobeautiful.com