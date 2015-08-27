Darryl Dawkins was one of the best dunkers to ever rock the rim in the NBA. The power-slammer was a beast amongst boys and was liable to break a backboard or two during his day. It was announced early Thursday morning (Aug.27) that Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins passed away, according to ESPN. He was 58.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office in Pennsylvania revealed the passing of Dawkins earlier today. The cause of his death is unknown. There will be an autopsy done Friday.

Drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975 as the fifth overall pick, Dawkins was a leaper who relished breaking backboards at any given moment. Dawkins spent 14 seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons. In 726 games, Dawkins averaged 12.0 points and 6.1 rebounds.

All-Star center, Dwight Howard, paid his condolences to the Dawkins family with a tribute on his Instagram. Check it out.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Former NBA Star Darryl Dawkins Dead At 58 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted August 27, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: