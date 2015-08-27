CLOSE
sports
HomeSports

Former NBA Star Darryl Dawkins Dead At 58

0 reads
Leave a comment
2014 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Ron Hoskins / Getty

Darryl Dawkins was one of the best dunkers to ever rock the rim in the NBA. The power-slammer was a beast amongst boys and was liable to break a backboard or two during his day. It was announced early Thursday morning (Aug.27) that Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins passed away, according to ESPN. He was 58.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office in Pennsylvania revealed the passing of Dawkins earlier today. The cause of his death is unknown. There will be an autopsy done Friday.

Drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975 as the fifth overall pick, Dawkins was a leaper who relished breaking backboards at any given moment. Dawkins spent 14 seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons. In 726 games, Dawkins averaged 12.0 points and 6.1 rebounds.

All-Star center, Dwight Howard, paid his condolences to the Dawkins family with a tribute on his Instagram. Check it out.

Instagram Photo

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Kobe Bryant Reveals Michael Jordan’s Advice Regarding NBA Scoring List

Most NBA Players Refuse To Play With Kobe Bryant, Says Jared Dudley

Is Kobe Bryant Truly The Demise of Laker Nation?

The Week In NBA Top Plays: Kobe Passes MJ, Tim Duncan & Marc Gasol With Clutch Plays

 

 

Former NBA Star Darryl Dawkins Dead At 58 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Darryl Dawkins

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close