Diddy Surprised His Official Girl Cassie For Her 29th Birthday In The Cutest Way Possible

Diddy has yet to put a ring on it, but that’s neither here nor there, because he demonstrates his love forCassie day in and day out.

Just yesterday, the music mogul surprised his official girl for her 29th birthday, and though we don’t have all the details yet, we can tell you Cassie was genuinely surprised and overjoyed.

As she realized all of her friends came out to celebrate her big day, Cassie was left in shock and smiled while they all sang “Happy Birthday.” Diddy embraced the beauty and even gave her a kiss on her lips in front of all the cameras.

Check out the videos of Cassie’s surprise just above. Diddy also gave her a special birthday shout-out on the ‘Gram that you can view below:

