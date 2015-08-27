Russell Wilson Claims His Recovery Water Prevented A Concussion

Russell Wilson is one of three athletes gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine for their first-ever “NFL Issue” as only he can, but it’s his interview comments that have the internet in a frenzy.

Last season when the Seattle Seahawks took on the Green Bay Packers for the 2014 NFC Championship game, fans watched in shock as Wilson took a very hard helmet-to-helmet hit from Packers linebacker Clay Matthews. In case you missed it, here’s a look back at the jaw-dropping collision.

Following the play, some assumed that Wilson was done for the rest of the game and expected to see him heading back into the locker room early but he instead emerged back onto the field and not only finished out the game by leading his team to an overtime victory.

Now, just under a year later, Wilson is claiming that a new water he recently invested in is the sole reason for his speedy recovery. He even told Rolling Stone that the product, called “Recovery Water,” helped miraculously heal a teammate’s knee.

Wilson is an investor in Reliant Recovery Water, a $3-per-bottle concoction with nanobubbles and electrolytes that purportedly helps people recover quickly from workouts and, according to Wilson, injury. He mentions a teammate whose knee healed miraculously, and then he shares his own testimonial. “I banged my head during the Packers game in the playoffs, and the next day I was fine,” says Wilson. “It was the water.” Rodgers offers a hasty interjection. “Well, we’re not saying we have real medical proof.” But Wilson shakes his head, energized by the subject. He speaks with an evangelist’s zeal. “I know it works.” His eyes brighten. “Soon you’re going to be able to order it straight from Amazon.”

He even took it a step further and reiterated his claims via his Twitter account shortly after the interview comments went viral.

I believe @Recovery_Water helped prevent me from getting a concussion based on a bad hit! 😇 #NanoBubbles — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 26, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As you might imagine, the social media masses were highly skeptical of Russell’s claims and immediately took him to task for using his influence in vain to promote his Recovery Water investment.

Russell Wilson's miracle water is made from Tim Tebow's piss. — ConfideInNo1 (@ConfideInNo1) August 27, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bruh. RT @DangeRussWilson: I believe @Recovery_Water helped prevent me from getting a concussion based on a bad hit! 😇 #NanoBubbles — rebkah howard (@pink_funk) August 26, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@byronjr23 will the recovery water end wilsons virginity as well!!!? — madden (@loveuall4sure) August 27, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@DangeRussWilson @Recovery_Water You're words influence many. Do you really believe this with no medical proof? — Artise Burton Sr. (@ArtiseSr) August 27, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Please stop this ignorance – Russell Wilson claims “Recovery Water” healed his head injury http://t.co/oVMnzhdz6c via @ProFootballTalk — Universal Thought (@ElishaBarren) August 27, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Rolling Stone “NFL Issue” hits newsstands on September 10.

