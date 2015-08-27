NationalDogDay: 25 Rappers With Their Best Friends (Photos)

We’ve all heard it before; dogs are man’s best friends. The loyalty and companionship they possess are appreciated by any level headed person. But what about rappers? All of the money and fame comes with backstabbers and even yes-man in their crew who let them release songs when they shouldn’t. Loyalty, paranoia and the everlasting search for love are some of the most rapped about topics in the game. All of which dogs can help.

From Puff Daddy to Joe Budden, it’s time to realize Snoop Dogg isn’t the only rapper who’s got a love for dogs. In honor of #NationalDogDay check out 25 awesome pictures of rappers with dogs.

#NationalDogDay: 25 Rappers With Their Best Friends 18 photos Launch gallery #NationalDogDay: 25 Rappers With Their Best Friends 1. Tha Doggfather Source: 1 of 18 2. Pusha Puppy Source: 2 of 18 3. Fur for all Source: 3 of 18 4. ATPuppies Source: 4 of 18 5. Pup and Mouse Source: 5 of 18 6. Pup daddy Source: 6 of 18 7. Killer Puppy Source: 7 of 18 8. Chance the Dog Source: 8 of 18 9. A$Ap Puppy Source: 9 of 18 10. Why Pharrell's happy. Source: 10 of 18 11. On a Tuesday. Source: 11 of 18 12. Pup Miller Source: 12 of 18 13. Rich Homie Puppy Source: 13 of 18 14. HAAN! Source: 14 of 18 15. LOYAL #rapperswithpuppies Source: 15 of 18 16. Twins. Source: 16 of 18 17. Musical Therapy Source: 17 of 18 18. 50-Cent Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad

