Virginia TV Shooter Vester Lee Flanagan Dead After Shooting Journalist & Cameraman

After a journalist and her cameraman were killed early Wednesday morning (Aug. 26) by a disgruntled ex-employee, it’s being reported that the shooter is dead.

Vester Lee Flanagan, shot and killed Alison Park, 24, and Adam Ward, 27, on live TV. Park was interviewing Vickie Gardner when Flanagan walked onto the interview with a black handgun and fired shots at the reporter and Ward – the cameraman – while calmly recording the shooting himself.

After shots were fired, the video went black. Gunshots rang, and screams dominated the entire footage. Ward and Park were both killed onsite, while Gardner was wounded. By noon, the gunman was reported to have shot himself on the highway three hours away from the crime scene. Flanagan, who used the alias Bryce Williams, was transported to a hospital for “life-threatening injuries” from his self-inflicted wounds. Flanagan was later pronounced dead.

Before he posted the chilling video of his murders, he posted several cryptic tweets.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said earlier in the morning that Flanagan was a disgruntled employee. According to ABC News, they received a 23-page manifesto from a person named Bryce Williams. ABC turned the fax over to the authorities.

August 26, 2015

