Kanye West To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2015 VMAs

MTV plans to highlight Kanye West‘s musical genius at this weekend’s 2015 Video Music Awards when he is presented with their highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

“Throughout his career, West has blended musical and visual artistry to powerful effect. From his trilogy of videos for ‘Jesus Walks,’ to the mind-bending animation of ‘Heartless,’ to the arresting imagery of ‘Bound 2,’ he’s pushed boundaries and delivered something new with every successive video,” the official press release reads.

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-7fa1d4c49d3670a3938085fad66ce1d2-55dcdc7cb6376’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-7fa1d4c49d3670a3938085fad66ce1d2-55dcdc7cb6376’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-7fa1d4c49d3670a3938085fad66ce1d2-55dcdc7cb6376’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

Yeezy joins the ranks of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Guns N’ Roses, Beastie Boys, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé, who was presented the award last year.

RELATED STORIES:

Kanye West Performed ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Like Kanye West Would & The Audience Was Over It

Pink Or Blue? The Sex Of Kim & Kanye’s Baby Revealed Kim Kardashian Spent A Ridiculous Amount Of Money On Kanye’s B-Day Gift 8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2810239”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2810239″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2810239″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2810239” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Miley Cyrus Is Hosting The VMAs + 2015 Nominations Source:Instagram 1 of 8 1. 2015 Video Music Awards It's that time of year again, when the moon men touch down on earth for a celebratory evening with the stars. Scroll through this gallery for the 2015 VMA nominations as they are announced throughout the day. 2 of 8 2. Video Of The Year Beyonce- "7/11" Ed Sheeran- "Thinking Out Loud" Taylor Swift Ft. Kendrick Lamar- "Bad Blood" Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars- "Uptown Funk" Kendrick Lamar- "Alright" 3 of 8 3. Best Choreography Beyonce OK Go Chet Faker Ed Sheeran Flying Lotus Kendrick Lamar 4 of 8 4. Best Collaboration Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk” Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again” Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd- “Love Me Harder” Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- “Bang Bang” 5 of 8 5. Video Nominees With A Social Message Jennifer Hudson- “I Still Love You” Colbie Caillat- “Try” Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend- “One Man Can Change The World” Rihanna- “American Oxygen” Wale- “The White Shoes” 6 of 8 6. Best Hip-Hop Video Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen” Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda” Kendrick Lamar- “Alright” Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again” Big Sean feat. E-40- “IDFWU” 7 of 8 7. #VMAs Artist To Watch Fetty Wap Vance Joy George Ezra James Bay FKA Twigs 8 of 8 8. Best Female Performance Beyonce- “7/11″ Taylor Swift- “Blank Space” Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda” Sia- “Elastic Heart” Ellie Goulding- “Love Me Like You Do” Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2810239”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2810239″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2810239″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2810239” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Kanye West To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2015 VMAs Miley Cyrus Is Hosting The VMAs + 2015 Nominations jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2810239”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2810239″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/entertainment-news”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2810239″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2810239” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Kanye West To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2015 VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com