Kanye West To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2015 VMAs

MTV plans to highlight Kanye West‘s musical genius at this weekend’s 2015 Video Music Awards when he is presented with their highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
“Throughout his career, West has blended musical and visual artistry to powerful effect. From his trilogy of videos for ‘Jesus Walks,’ to the mind-bending animation of ‘Heartless,’ to the arresting imagery of ‘Bound 2,’ he’s pushed boundaries and delivered something new with every successive video,” the official press release reads.
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-7fa1d4c49d3670a3938085fad66ce1d2-55dcdc7cb6376’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-7fa1d4c49d3670a3938085fad66ce1d2-55dcdc7cb6376’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-7fa1d4c49d3670a3938085fad66ce1d2-55dcdc7cb6376’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
Yeezy joins the ranks of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Guns N’ Roses, Beastie Boys, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé, who was presented the award last year.
RELATED STORIES:
Kanye West Performed ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Like Kanye West Would & The Audience Was Over It
Pink Or Blue? The Sex Of Kim & Kanye’s Baby Revealed
Kim Kardashian Spent A Ridiculous Amount Of Money On Kanye’s B-Day Gift
Miley Cyrus Is Hosting The VMAs + 2015 Nominations
Source:Instagram
1 of 8
1. 2015 Video Music Awards
It's that time of year again, when the moon men touch down on earth for a celebratory evening with the stars. Scroll through this gallery for the 2015 VMA nominations as they are announced throughout the day.
2 of 8
2. Video Of The Year
Beyonce- "7/11"
Ed Sheeran- "Thinking Out Loud"
Taylor Swift Ft. Kendrick Lamar- "Bad Blood"
Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars- "Uptown Funk"
Kendrick Lamar- "Alright"
3 of 8
3. Best Choreography
Beyonce
OK Go
Chet Faker
Ed Sheeran
Flying Lotus
Kendrick Lamar
4 of 8
4. Best Collaboration
Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”
Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd- “Love Me Harder”
Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- “Bang Bang”
5 of 8
5. Video Nominees With A Social Message
Jennifer Hudson- “I Still Love You”
Colbie Caillat- “Try”
Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend- “One Man Can Change The World”
Rihanna- “American Oxygen”
Wale- “The White Shoes”
6 of 8
6. Best Hip-Hop Video
Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”
Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”
Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”
Big Sean feat. E-40- “IDFWU”
7 of 8
7. #VMAs Artist To Watch
Fetty Wap
Vance Joy
George Ezra
James Bay
FKA Twigs
8 of 8
8. Best Female Performance
Beyonce- “7/11″
Taylor Swift- “Blank Space”
Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”
Sia- “Elastic Heart”
Ellie Goulding- “Love Me Like You Do”
Kanye West To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2015 VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com