The late pop singer Aaliyah passed away 14 years ago today, on Aug. 25, 2001. We came across some very rare footage of a 14-year-old Aaliyah in the studio with R. Kelly, recording her first hit single, “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.” The video is grainy and in black and white, but seeing Aaliyah in the studio will def give you chills.

Watch Rare Footage Of A 14-Year-Old Aaliyah Recording 'Age Ain't Nothing But a Number'

