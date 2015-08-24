CLOSE
National
'Straight Outta Compton' Takes Top Spot At Box Office For A Second Week

Straight Outta Compton

Straight Outta Compton has taken over the box office for a second weekend in a row.

The film directed by F. Gary Grey pulled in another $27.5 million this week, after debuting at $56 million. It won’t be long till the film hits the $100 million mark.

Check out the film if you haven’t already. You won’t regret it.

