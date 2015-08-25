He’s Back! Kobe Bryant Is Shooting For The First Time In Nine Months

It’s been a long and arduous three years for Kobe Bryant. Marred by a bevy of injuries and an abysmal roster, Kobe has been on his J.Cole – merely a sideline story. Today (Aug. 24), it appears that a glimmer of hope may shine over Laker land because for the first time in nine months, Kobe Bryant is back to shooting a basketball after injuring his shoulder early last season.

Bryant, 37, was limited to merely 35 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. He posted an Instagram video to convey his happiness and more importantly, his relief.

“First day back on the court shooting! Bout Damn time!!” Bryant wrote as his caption.

With Bryant entering his 20th season, and just turning 37 on Sunday (Aug. 23), the Lakers are expected to conserve his minutes, especially after acquiring the likes of Lou Williams, D’Angelo Russell, and the emergence of Jordan Clarkson to bolster their backcourt.

The Lakers performed horrendously last year, finishing a dismal 21-61. Earlier this summer, Bryant reveled at the possibility of the Lakers squeaking into the playoffs despite being relegated to play in the heavily-competitive Western Conference. While this may be a pipe-dream, knowing Bryant, that is definitely within arms reach, especially since this season will be his swan song.

Carl Lamarre Posted August 25, 2015

