Future And Drake Propose A Toast To Their Haters In Visual For “Where Ya At” [Video]

Future

Mr. Dirty Sprite is treating his fans to a video for the popular “Where Ya At” single from his chart-topping “DS2” album….and of course, Drake is along for the ride. The fan-favorite track is a backhanded ode to those who weren’t around for the come up but are quick to surface once things take a turn for the better, which is surely something both Drizzy and Future can relate to with ease.

