#Futurehive rejoice.

Mr. Dirty Sprite is treating his fans to a video for the popular “Where Ya At” single from his chart-topping “DS2” album….and of course, Drake is along for the ride. The fan-favorite track is a backhanded ode to those who weren’t around for the come up but are quick to surface once things take a turn for the better, which is surely something both Drizzy and Future can relate to with ease.

Check out the video below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Beanie Siegel Calls Meek Mill vs. Drake Beef “Gay”

Ciara Addresses Futures Twitter Rant About Russell Wilson, Celibacy And More

This Is Interesting: Drakes Face Is All Over Miley Cyrus Underwear

Future And Drake Propose A Toast To Their Haters In Visual For “Where Ya At” [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 25, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: