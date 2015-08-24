Jussie Smollett To Be New Face Of Sean John’s ‘Dream Big’ Ad Campaign

Empire‘s Jussie Smollett is a singer and actor, and now he can add model to his ever growing resume. He’s just been named the face of Sean John’s fall/holiday 2015 ad campaign, “Dream Big.”

He will join Diddy‘s son, Quincy Brown, for the ads which will debut in September, according to The Wrap. It will first appear in GQ magazine for fashion’s biggest month of the year. Sean John expressed its delight in having Smollett apart of its campaign.

“Sean Combs lives by the words, DREAM IT, WAKE UP, DO IT. When he created the Sean John line, it was with this mission in mind. This is a brand for those who not only dream but dream far beyond their limitations,” Jeff Tweedy, President of Sean John, said in a statement Thursday announcing the campaign. “Our fall campaign concept truly celebrates those young men who bring their dreams to fruition. Jussie and Quincy are quintessential examples of the Sean John man and are true role models for our Dream Big concept.” “As a brand, we look to the future of fashion. The Dream Big concept best communicates our brand positioning by examining those who, like Mr. Combs, had a dream and made it a reality,” Dean Arcuri, VP Marketing & Creative Services, added. “We are excited to partner with GQ in presenting our latest Dream Big campaign. The Sean John man much like the GQ reader strives for nothing but the best and these men in our campaign exemplify that ideal.”

The actor has become a bit of a style maven in his own right. He was just named one of InStyle Magazine’s “Man of Style.” He recapped his excitement on his Instagram page.

Look for Smollett in the upcoming season of Fox’s hit show Empire to return September 23.

Ariel Cherie Posted August 24, 2015

