Ice Cube will forever rep Los Angeles and wear the city on his back. He’s already done a few productions based on the city, such as ESPN’s 30 for 30: Straight Outta L.A. Now, he’s looking to add one more Los Angeles-based film to his belt – and this time it’s with his son.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube and his son, O’Shea Jackson, Jr. will star in a movie based off the L.A. Riots titled April 29, 1992. It will be an action thriller for Lionsgate films and directed by Donovan Marsh. Will Packer is also behind the film as producer, and he’s worked with Ice Cube previously for box office hit Straight Outta Compton and Ride Along. The project has been a rumor, and Cube’s publicist denied it before The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

On Thursday evening, Cube’s publicist issued the following statement in regards to the project: “Ice Cube and O’Shea Jackson Jr. have no plans to commit to this project at this time. Any speculations or rumors that suggest that they are confirmed are simply untrue.” Insiders, however, tell THR that talks are indeed underway, and the project has heated up sinceCompton’s release. Case in point: the project has Liongate’s casting director Deborah Aquila on the case, according to agency sources.

We’re sure the success behind Straight Outta Compton has got movie houses leaning toward more projects with Ice Cube. The movie brought in a whopping $56.1 million at the box office its opening weekend.

Production for April 29, 1992 starts in February.

Ice Cube & Son To Star In L.A. Riots Thriller was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 24, 2015

