Dee Barnes’ Assault By Dr. Dre Was Omitted From ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Script

Rapper and journalist Dee Barnes wrote a personal essay following the release of Straight Outta Compton about the exclusion of her assaulted by Dr. Dre. The L.A. Times obtained a copy of the original script and discovered that Barnes’ incident was initially written in the script, but removed from the final revision.

Take a look at what was left out of the screenwriter Jonathan Herman’s script:

In the scene, the fictional Dre, “eyes glazed, drunk, with an edge of nastiness, contempt” (per noted from the script) spots Barnes at the party and approaches her. “Saw that [expletive] you did with Cube. Really had you under his spell, huh? Ate up everything he said. Let him diss us. Sell us out.” “I just let him tell his story,” Barnes’ character retorts, “That’s what I do. It’s my job.” “I thought we were cool, you and me,” Dre fires back. “But you don’t give a [expletive]. You just wanna laugh at N.W.A, make us all look like fools.” The conversation escalates, Barnes throws her drink in Dre’s face before he attacks her “flinging her around like a rag-doll, while she screams, cries, begs for him to stop.”

The film’s director, F. Gary Gray explained why the attack was left out of the film:

“It really wasn’t an omission. The original script was 150 pages long… We couldn’t get everything into the movie. What we had to do was make sure we served the narrative. The narrative was about N.W.A. It wasn’t about a lot of side stories… There are so many things that you can add or subtract. Cube always said, ‘You can make five different N.W.A movies.’ We made the one we wanted to make.”

Dre also made a statement addressing his violent history against women:

“I made some fucking horrible mistakes in my life,” says Dre. “I was young, fucking stupid. I would say all the allegations aren’t true – some of them are. Those are some of the things that I would like to take back. It was really fucked up. But I paid for those mistakes, and there’s no way in hell that I will ever make another mistake like that again.”

Straight Outta Compton is a huge hit, coming in at number one at the box office over the weekend, taking in more than $56 million.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Landed Eazy-E Role Without Even Showing Up To His Audition [EXCLUSIVE]

The Cast Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Explain That Racist Casting

Watch Ice Cube & The Stars Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Rap Together

FX Snags The Television Rights For ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Dee Barnes’ Assault By Dr. Dre Was Omitted From ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Script was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 20, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: