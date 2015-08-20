NBA star Steph Curry is enjoying life off the court as the NFL season gets underway and he recently brought his family along for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Heading up the street from his California crash pad, the NBA’s most infamous point guard of the moment got comfortable on Jimmy Kimmel’s couch as he discussed everything from leading the Golden State Warriors to the their first NBA Championship title in 50 years, to playing golf with President Obama, to 3-year-old daughter Riley‘s reaction as she became an overnight superstar during the 2015 NBA playoffs.

While the focus stayed on Steph and Kimmel for most of the interview, the cameraman did give everyone watching a glimpse of young Riley in the audience with her mother Ayesha and of course, she was ready for her close up. Not present was the newest addition to the family, baby girl Ryan Carson Curry, who was born in early July.

Take a look at Riley doing what she does best and snatching the hearts of America with her adorableness in the clip below.

How can you not love this kid?!

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Riley Curry Gives Us A Present For Her Third Birthday: The Nae-Nae

Ciara, Baby Future, Riley Curry & More Take The Spotlight At The Kid’s Choice Sports Awards

Steph & Ayesha Curry Welcome A New Baby Girl – And Riley Is ‘Completely Enamored’

Riley Curry Is The Real MVP Of The NBA Finals, Spits Some Drake

Steph Curry, Riley & Wife Ayesha On Jimmy Kimmel Live [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 20, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: