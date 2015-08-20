Ciara Addresses Future’s Twitter Rant About Russell Wilson, Celibacy, & More

People have been waiting all summer long for Ciara to finally address all of the hoopla surrounding her parading baby Future around new boyfriend Russell Wilson. CiCi discussed the elephant in the room and more while chatting with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

When asked about Future’s recent Twitter rant about bringing their son around Russell Wilson, she revealed:

“It’s been very interesting to hear what a lot of guys have had to say. I feel like in a sense it’s a bit of a double standard, because at one point in time when we were together, I took care of his kids as well.”

She continued:

“I was involved very early in the stage of us getting to know each other, and that’s been a big conversation. It’s kind of like, ‘Well, what’s the difference here?’ I think that even for the men that were outspoken, it’s like, wouldn’t you want someone to love on your child, or love on the child that you are speaking about? More than anything, it is a child we’re talking about. That’s the thing that I think people have to think about. It’s like: Remove the adults from the situation. Really, this is my child here, and that’s serious.”

When asked if she is bothered by the naysayers and those who say she’s a bad parent, Ciara responded:

“People are going to talk about me. I was built for this; this is what I’m supposed to be doing. People are going to talk about you all the time. That’s what comes [with fame],” she said. “But when it comes to your child it’s something I don’t take lightly, and at the end of the day my son will be the one that’s affected the most out of this. I think people have to think about that versus just kind of like shouting out things.”

Check out the full interview above to see what else the “I Bet” singer had to say about Russell Wilson, celibacy, faith, and more.

