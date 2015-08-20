Leah Still is a real life hero, and now she has the evidence to prove it.

The 5-year-old daughter of Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still has battled pediatric cancer for over a year, and managed to be a normal, cheerful, adorable kid. Now, she has her very own Wheaties Box like all of the other athletic heroes of our time.

Devon Still posted the photo above of the General Mills box with the caption:

“Thanks @wheatiescereal in the words straight out of Leah’s mouth, this is so awesome!!” Devon Still wrote on Instagram. “#LeahStrong #StillStrong”

Leah’s cancer is still in remission. Congrats to this brave little girl and her proud parents.

#LeahStrong! Leah Still Gets Her Very Own Wheaties Box

