“Power” Season Finale Earns High Ratings

Not only did Ghost (played by Omari Hardwick) slay a slew of cats on the finale of Power last Saturday, but he also killed the competition in terms of ratings. According to Variety, Power obliterated the competition and reeled in a whopping 1.54 million viewers for its season finale.

“Despite airing on Saturday, it ranked No. 11 among all scripted series last week in adults 18-49 and No. 6 in adults 18-34 (0.44 rating). For the season, it’s averaging about a 1 demo rating and 2 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates,” Variety says.

If you recall, Power delivered a poignant episode highlighting Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and Ghost’s fallout, the deaths of Ghost’s soldiers and Dre (Rotimi Akinosho) joining forces with him. Even though we may have to wait possibly a whole year for season three, you can still get your Power fix by taking our quiz and checking our interview with the show’s creator, Courtney Kemp Agboh.

Your move, Empire.

Carl Lamarre Posted August 20, 2015

