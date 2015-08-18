FX Snags The Television Rights For ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Straight Outta Compton is the hottest and best movie out, so FX had to call snatchies.

The network that brought you the famed, days-long Simpsons marathon last summer got another big acquisition. This time, it’s the rights to Straight Outta Compton. This isn’t a singular win either. Blockbusters Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Jurassic Worldand Furious 7 are also coming to FX. Meanwhile, HBO gets Sesame Street. FX has also licensed 67 percent of the movies that’s earned over $100 million in the box in 2014, according to Variety.

Straight Outta Compton has been racking up wins itself. Its $60.2 million opening weekend is the fifth-largest in August history, and the largest for R-rated films. The critics have unanimously praised the biopic and some have even considered a Best Picture Academy Award nomination a possibility. But for now, Straight Outta Compton is on pace to earn over $100 million in the box office, and that’s right up FX’s alley.

