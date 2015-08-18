CLOSE
National
Home

FX Snags The Television Rights For ‘Straight Outta Compton’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Straight Outta Compton

Source: Used with permission. / Universal

Straight Outta Compton is the hottest and best movie out, so FX had to call snatchies.

The network that brought you the famed, days-long Simpsons marathon last summer got another big acquisition. This time, it’s the rights to Straight Outta Compton. This isn’t a singular win either. Blockbusters Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Jurassic Worldand Furious 7 are also coming to FX. Meanwhile, HBO gets Sesame Street. FX has also licensed 67 percent of the movies that’s earned over $100 million in the box in 2014, according to Variety.

Straight Outta Compton has been racking up wins itself. Its $60.2 million opening weekend is the fifth-largest in August history, and the largest for R-rated films. The critics have unanimously praised the biopic and some have even considered a Best Picture Academy Award nomination a possibility. But for now, Straight Outta Compton is on pace to earn over $100 million in the box office, and that’s right up FX’s alley.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

CNN Thought It Was Newsworthy That No Violence Occurred At ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Screenings

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Cast On The Audition Process

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Knocks Out Competition With $56.1M Box Office Win

Dr. Dre’s ‘Compton’ Sells Almost 300,000 Copies In One Week

 

FX Snags The Television Rights For ‘Straight Outta Compton’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Straight Outta Compton

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close