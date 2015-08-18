Damian Lillard Feels No Pressure To Win This Season In Portland

This year, the Portland Trailblazers were ousted out of the playoffs after being punked by a more physical Memphis Grizzles squad. With the departure of their once coveted franchise cornerstone LaMarcus Aldridge, Damian Lillard is now on his own in Portland. With the odds set against him, Complex spoke with Lillard about this upcoming season, his thoughts on ghostwriting in rap, and going against his former teammate LaMarcus Aldridge.

Expectations For This Upcoming Season:

I mean, everything changes. Responsibility changes. Expectations change. Pressure changes. I don’t think anybody is expecting me to go out there and win the championship right now. That’s not to say we can’t, but I don’t think anybody’s expecting us to do that. So that takes pressure off. So I’m gonna go out there and do what I have to do to help my team the best I can.

Ghostwriting In Hip-Hop:

If you’re considered the top rapper and one of the best rappers, of course somebody can call you out for having a ghostwriter, because if you’re not the brains behind these bars then how can you be the best rapper? That’s one thing. I do personally think Drake writes his stuff. He seems like he’s as clever as his bars [are].

But some of the best songs in the history of music are co-written. So if there’s really something wrong with that, that’s sort of an insult to some of the greatest songs in history.

On Playing Against His Former Teammate, LaMarcus Aldridge:

He’s not on my team no more. It’s gonna be what it’s gonna be.

