Sorry, RG3: These Are The Top Quarterbacks In The League

Well, Robert Griffin III isn’t exactly on anyone’s radar for fantasy football this season. After being marred by injuries and a bevy of criticism from his head coach last season, many believed that RGIII was on his way out of D.C. Apparently, he’s still strong and standing a la Antwone Fisher, and completely believes that he’s among the pantheon of quarterbacks in the NFL.

Last month, ESPN ranked Griffin the 28th best quarterback in the NFL behind the likes of Derek Carr, and first-year players Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. Talk about disrespect. During his interview with WJLA over the weekend, Griffin pretentiously spoke on his skill set and why he considers himself the best player at his position.

Sound off, RG:

“I don’t feel like I have to come out here and show anybody anything or why I’m better than this guy or better than that guy,” he said. “It’s more about going out and affirming that for me, I go out and I play, I know I’m the best quarterback on this team. I feel like I’m the best quarterback in the league and I have to go out and show that. Any athlete at any level, if they concede to someone else, they’re not a top competitor, they’re not trying to be the best that they can be. There’s guys in this league that have done way more than me. But I still view myself as the best because that’s what I work toward every single day.”

Despite being a precocious athlete with amazing agility, it appears that Griffin’s run as a highly-touted player in the league could be over. Let’s round off the top quarterbacks in the NFL and you tell us where RGIII ranks.

Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady

Peyton Manning

Drew Brees

Russell Wilson

Andrew Luck

Cam Newton

Our point exactly.

Carl Lamarre Posted August 18, 2015

