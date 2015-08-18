CLOSE
National
Home

Sorry, RG3: These Are The Top Quarterbacks In The League

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Redskins training camp day 1

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Well, Robert Griffin III isn’t exactly on anyone’s radar for fantasy football this season. After being marred by injuries and a bevy of criticism from his head coach last season, many believed that RGIII was on his way out of D.C. Apparently, he’s still strong and standing a la Antwone Fisher, and completely believes that he’s among the pantheon of quarterbacks in the NFL.

Last month, ESPN ranked Griffin the 28th best quarterback in the NFL behind the likes of Derek Carr, and first-year players Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. Talk about disrespect. During his interview with WJLA over the weekend, Griffin pretentiously spoke on his skill set and why he considers himself the best player at his position.

Sound off, RG:

“I don’t feel like I have to come out here and show anybody anything or why I’m better than this guy or better than that guy,” he said. “It’s more about going out and affirming that for me, I go out and I play, I know I’m the best quarterback on this team. I feel like I’m the best quarterback in the league and I have to go out and show that. Any athlete at any level, if they concede to someone else, they’re not a top competitor, they’re not trying to be the best that they can be. There’s guys in this league that have done way more than me. But I still view myself as the best because that’s what I work toward every single day.”

Despite being a precocious athlete with amazing agility, it appears that Griffin’s run as a highly-touted player in the league could be over. Let’s round off the top quarterbacks in the NFL and you tell us where RGIII ranks.

Aaron Rodgers

Super Bowl XLV

Source: Al Bello / Getty

 

Tom Brady

Super Bowl XLIX: Pre-Game

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Peyton Manning

Jacksonville Jaguars v Denver Broncos

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

Drew Brees 

052782.SP.0915.chargers3.VC San Diego Charger quarterback Drew Brees looks down field for a receiver

Source: Vince Compagnone / Getty

Russell Wilson 

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Andrew Luck

St Louis Rams v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Cam Newton

New York Giants v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Our point exactly.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Ray Rice Believes He Deserves Second Chance To Play In The NFL After Domestic Violence Scandal

Russell Wilson Inks $87.6M Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Report: Ex-NFL Player’s Wife Kidnapped, Shot By Husband’s Mistress In Murder-Suicide

Jerome Bettis Admits to Selling Crack and Shooting At People While Growing Up In Detroit

Sorry, RG3: These Are The Top Quarterbacks In The League was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Robert Griffin III

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close