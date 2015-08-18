A few weeks ago, Ja Rule‘s name was brought to the forefront of the blogosphere as a result of 50 Cent reigniting their decade old beef.

Ja has responded with a slew of new tracks, but now he’s got his sights on a men’s shoe collaboration with Steve Madden, branded as Maven x Madden.

Yes, you read that correctly.

With Steve Madden dominating the fashion world, the brand was a prime partner for the rapper. “I wanted to partner with Steve to create a line that was both stylish and affordable,” said Ja Rule. “I love all the styles, but my favorites, I would have to say, are the high-top nubuck sneaker, the brush-off chelsea boot. The Maven motorcycle-style boot is something different from anything out there.”

As for Madden, he revealed that Ja Rule had the initial ideas for the line and he’s always excited to work with artists as the creativity flows. “He came to the table with all of these ideas,” said Steve Madden. “He’s an awesome guy, we click. It’s been fun to collaborate with artists. I enjoy it. I enjoy the creative spark.”

Some of the items in the collaboration include dress shoes and sneakers featuring handcuff eyelets, which signify the hardships the two overcame in their respective fields.

Fans of the two creatives won’t have to wait long for the collection. It’s set to launch Pre-Fall 2015 and will be available at select Steve Madden stores, SteveMadden.com, Macy’s, Dillard’s and other specialty retailers.

Ja Rule Teams Up With Steve Madden For A Shoe Collection was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 18, 2015

