Stevie Wonder’s ‘Songs In The Key Of Life’ Tour Coming To Charlotte

Stevie Wonder spoiled fans last year when he celebrated the Songs in the Key of Life tour nationwide. And now he’s taking his exceptional show back on the road to celebrate the brilliant 1976 album once again.

The legend extended his previous tour earlier this year due to the overwhelming reception. Wonder revealed to Rolling Stone why he originally wanted to bring his 39-year-old album to the stage.

“The album has just inspired me,” he said when asked how the album has changed for him over time. “When I listen to my music, I listen to really see if I still feel the same way. When I listen to Songs in the Key of Life or Talking Book or Innervisions or any of the things I’ve done in the past, I listen to measure how I feel and how I see the world…and it gives me a lot of optimism.”

Take a look at the list of dates below. Advance tickets go on sale August 18 at noon for Citi cardmembers, and August 21 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

September 30 – Montreal, Canada

October 3 – Washington, D.C.

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA

October 9 – Toronto, Canada

October 11 – Hartford, CT

October 14 – Newark, NJ

October 16 – Chicago, IL

October 19 – Pittsburgh, PA

October 23 – Kansas City, MO

October 25 – St. Louis, MO

October 31 – San Antonio, TX

November 3 – Oklahoma City, OK

November 5 – Little Rock, AR

November 7 – Indianapolis, IN

November 10 – Knoxville, TN

November 14 – Charlotte, NC

November 17 – Charlottesville, VA

November 19 – Buffalo, NY

November 21 – Detroit, MI

November 24 – New York, NY

