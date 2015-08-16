Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter Found Murdered in Washington Heights

E’Dena Hines, Morgan Freeman‘s step-granddaughter, was found stabbed to death in Washington Heights, N.Y. early Sunday. The actress and educator was 33 years old.

N.Y. Daily News reports that a 30-year-old man, believed to be her boyfriend, stabbed her multiple times in the chest before she was found on W. 162nd near St. Nicholas Ave. One 65-year-old witness says he was sounded disturbed as he committed the act. He recalled hearing, “Get out devils! I cast you out Devils in the name of Jesus Christ! I cast you out!” The alleged assailant was taken into police custody.

Hines was Freeman’s step-granddaughter from his first marriage to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (1967–1979). Freeman issued a statement on Sunday expressing his grief.

The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer,” Freeman said. “Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.”

Hines studied for three years at New York University’s graduate program. She moved to Memphis to teach underprivileged youths before returning to the city, according to her web site.

bjosephsny Posted August 16, 2015

