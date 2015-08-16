Here’s A First Look At Geno Smith’s Swollen Face After The Sucker Punch

This week, the Jets went from laughing stock of the league to…well, still the laughing stock of the league, but this time featuring a starting quarterback with a broken jaw. IK Enemkpali punched Geno Smith in the jaw, allegedly over $600. Now, Enemkpali is wearing a Bills uniform (mind you, Rex Ryan coached the Jets just last year) and Smith will be out for 6-10 weeks.

But if you let Smith tell it, you’ll think he’s doing just fine. The New York Post caught Smith playing catch with his friend in his Whippany, N.J. apartment complex. He told a reporter, “I feel great. You see me throwin’, right?”

Pictures sometime contradict words, and this is one example. The Post also got first images of Smith’s post-surgery look. It’s not known if that eye black has something to do with his post-op rehab. Regardless, Smith has looked better.

First shot of #Jets QB Geno Smith post-surgery. The NYPost caught him throwing the ball at his apartment. pic.twitter.com/2arRf449OE — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 16, 2015

While Smith gets himself right, Jets have Ryan Fitzpatrick as their new starting quarterback. He could very well be their permanent one. Fitzpatrick was decent when he started for the Bills; he barely hovered above a 60 percent average, but that TD-Int ratio was far better Smith’s (then again, so are most other starting quarterbacks).

Fitzpatrick went 2-for-3 in his preseason debut against the Lions. The Jets’ offense still needs some work, though. Gang Green lost 23-3.

