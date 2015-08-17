Addicted yet? Stream music from Power season 1 on Spotify below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Which ‘Power’ Character Are You? [QUIZ]

The ‘Power’ Season 2 Soundtrack Is Fire… Listen To Every Track From Every Episode

‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Agboh Says Season 2 Finale Shockers Will Make Your Jaw Drop [EXCLUSIVE]

Time’s Up: These 5 ‘Power’ Characters Have Got To Die

Stream Music From ‘Power’ Season One On Spotify was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted August 17, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: