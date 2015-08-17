0 reads Leave a comment
Season 2 of Power has been amazing. A lot of people have gravitated to the show because of its mind-boggling twists. Even though it has its share of violence, a lot of people have managed to squeeze out some comedy from the crime laden with several hilarious memes. Don’t believe us? Check all the memes below featuring some of your favorite characters including Ghost, Tommy, Tasha, Angie, and Kanan.
'Power' Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes
8 photos Launch gallery
'Power' Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes
1.Source: 1 of 8
2.Source: 2 of 8
3.Source: 3 of 8
4.Source: 4 of 8
5.Source: 5 of 8
6.Source: 6 of 8
7.Source: 7 of 8
8.Source: 8 of 8
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Which ‘Power’ Character Are You? [QUIZ]
‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Agboh Says Season 2 Finale Shockers Will Make Your Jaw Drop [EXCLUSIVE]
Time’s Up: These 5 ‘Power’ Characters Have Got To Die
The ‘Power’ Season 2 Soundtrack Is Fire… Listen To Every Track From Every Episode
‘Power’ Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes was originally published on theurbandaily.com
comments – add yours