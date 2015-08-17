CLOSE
Radio One
Home

James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In

Who doesn't love Chipotle?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Khloe James Harden

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

After a heated run-in with her ex-husband following a workout at Soul Cycle, Khloe Kardashian turned to James Harden for some comfort. The rumored couple were photoed as they stopped for a little Mexican fast food from Chipotle.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

This isn’t the first time Khloe and James (who also happens to be Trina’s ex) were spotted together. They’ve had their fair share of close moments.

Instagram Photo

RELATED STORIES:

Lamar Odom Was Spotted Stalking Khloe Kardashian On Her Way To SoulCycle

Khloe Kardashian Finalizes Divorce From Lamar Odom

This Is What Trina Thinks About Khloe Kardashian Dating Her Ex James Harden

 

22 photos Launch gallery

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

Continue reading James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2808407”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2808407″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2808407″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2808407” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

 

James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

james harden , Khloe Kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close