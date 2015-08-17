After a heated run-in with her ex-husband following a workout at Soul Cycle, Khloe Kardashian turned to James Harden for some comfort. The rumored couple were photoed as they stopped for a little Mexican fast food from Chipotle.

This isn’t the first time Khloe and James (who also happens to be Trina’s ex) were spotted together. They’ve had their fair share of close moments.

RELATED STORIES:

Lamar Odom Was Spotted Stalking Khloe Kardashian On Her Way To SoulCycle

Khloe Kardashian Finalizes Divorce From Lamar Odom

James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com