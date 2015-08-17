The Cast Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Explain That Really Racist Casting Call

When the casting call for female leads in the highly anticipated N.W.A film hit the Internet, it reiterated Hollywood’s “type.”

The posting, broken down into categories: A Girls, B Girls, C Girls and D Girls, described “A Girls” as: “Models. MUST have real hair – no extensions, very classy looking, great bodies. You can be black, white, asian, hispanic, mid eastern, or mixed race too.”

And “D Girls,” the apparent lowest of the low, as: “These are African American girls. Poor, not in good shape. Medium to dark skin tone.”

The posting generated controversy around the film and offensive Hollywood standards. With the film, in theaters today, the the cast — O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell — broke down where the casting agency went wrong.

