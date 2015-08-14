James Harden Signs $200M Deal With Adidas

James Harden is having a pretty good summer.

Aside from being linked to Complex’s current cover girl Khloe Kardashian, he just signed a $200M deal with Adidas. It was reported back on Aug. 3 that Adidas had offered the Houston Rocket a 13-year deal.

Harden was previously signed to Nike, but switched sides when they refused to match the Adidas offer. While a part of the ‘Just Do It’ team, he wore quite a few Player Exclusives of the best Nike Basketball sneakers out, he never had his own signature shoe.

With Harden’s move to Adidas, he’ll likely get his own shoe and join the likes of Derrick Rose, John Wall, and Damian Lillard. Shockingly, the endorsement is worth $15 million more than Rose’s.

The $200M sneaker deal will make him more than his Rockets contract will, as he’s set to make $15.7 million next season, $16.7 million in the next, and then $17.7 million the following year. And after his deal with the Rockets is up, there’ll probably be another max contract on the table.

The deal calls for Harden to wear Adidas shoes on the court and gears in social settings beginning October 1. Adidas has had a great year itself as its signed a few huge fashion juggernauts in Pharrell, Nigo and Kanye West.

Hopefully the James Harden signing will have the same impact on the court as Yeezys have had in the streets.

