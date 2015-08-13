CLOSE
Radio One
#GirlsCan: Soledad O'Brien Teams Up With Covergirl To Empower Young Women To Break Barriers

Covergirl has recently launched the second year of their #GirlsCan movement and celebrated it with a video series, produced by journalist and documentarian, Soledad O’Brien. This Covergirl program is a movement with a mission to empower young women to overcome barriers, break boundaries and be the next generation to rock the world!

“Women today are out there breaking barriers and setting records in all sectors of their lives but are still facing challenges that many people wouldn’t expect in the new millennium,” said Soledad O’ Brien. “We are so excited to work with Covergirl and share our series on how these courageous women are changing society. Their struggles are all real and relatable while their stories are inspiring.”

This is so awesome!

At a time when girls are preparing to go back to school and they, along with their mothers and fathers, are thinking about the future, Covergirl aims to inspire more women and girls to strive to make strides in areas where women are currently underrepresented, from technology and engineering, to media and sports, to entrepreneurship and beyond.

In the first year of #GirlsCan, as part of the $5 million-over-five-years donation, Covergirl collaborated with two non-profit partners to help impact change including Girls Who Code and Soledad O’Brien + Brad Raymond Starfish Foundation.

O’Brien’s Covergirl video series features powerful stories of four women who have faced challenges, forged ahead and defied the odds to achieve their dreams, setting an example for many other women to follow. The pioneering women featured in the series include:

Covergirl Becky G, an inspiring young Latina rap star, who has broken through on the charts in a male-dominated industry.

Geena Rocero, a transgender woman who has not only graced the cover of top magazines and ads for fashion brands, but is also an entrepreneur with her own production company.

Tina Garnanez, a former female military veteran coping with PTSD, who fought for years in the military, where women make up just 15 percent of the population.

Rochelle Ballantyne, college student, and currently the closest female in the United States to achieving the chess title of “Master” —there are only 50 female masters out of 846 in the US!

The series is available to view on the COVERGIRL YouTube channel.

