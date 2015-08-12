CLOSE
National
Home

BET Punk’d Viewers Into Thinking ‘BET Uncut’ Was Coming Back

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nelly

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

It wouldn’t have made that much sense if BET Uncut came back since WorldStarHipHop. Still, people hoped that BET was really bringing back its R-rated video block. Those people who tuned in tonight at 11 p.m. for the “premiere” only got to see this:

Yep. BET’s Punk’d preview plus some of the show’s old moments. BET Uncut was actually a prank played by the network to promote something less misogynistic. Punk’d, not “Tip Drill 2,” will be making its return next Tuesday in attempt to revitalize interest in BET’s original programming.

Twitter wasn’t too sure how to feel about the publicity stunt prank.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Is ‘BET Uncut’ Coming Back?

BET’s “Uncut”: A Retrospective

Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife – BET Uncut Is Officially Headed Back To Television

BET Punk’d Viewers Into Thinking ‘BET Uncut’ Was Coming Back was originally published on theurbandaily.com

BET

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close