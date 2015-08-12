It wouldn’t have made that much sense if BET Uncut came back since WorldStarHipHop. Still, people hoped that BET was really bringing back its R-rated video block. Those people who tuned in tonight at 11 p.m. for the “premiere” only got to see this:

Yep. BET’s Punk’d preview plus some of the show’s old moments. BET Uncut was actually a prank played by the network to promote something less misogynistic. Punk’d, not “Tip Drill 2,” will be making its return next Tuesday in attempt to revitalize interest in BET’s original programming.

Twitter wasn’t too sure how to feel about the publicity stunt prank.

Not sure if I’m mad that #BETUncut isn’t on, or happy that Punk’d is back! — Miguel (@Miguel) August 12, 2015

yo im planing on suing .@BET for the foolishness they pulled tonight with #BETUncut …help me pay for my lawyers http://t.co/Dt4TiigoNS — #FreeJigga (@MriXclusive) August 12, 2015

Instead of seeing the new #BETUncut I see Kanye on Punk’d from 2004 @BET . Did we just get Punk’d? pic.twitter.com/5SnQHzbizC — Nigel Int’l D. (@Nigel_D) August 12, 2015

BET doesn’t care about black people *Kanye West voice* #BETUncut pic.twitter.com/tYVnwcrhSz — Tha One & Only ® (@RGreen_94) August 12, 2015

Me when I tuned in for #BETUncut and realized it was a new Punk’d series pic.twitter.com/2SObcE3EwV — Spike Spiegel (@DaOBeeZY) August 12, 2015

Officially done with BET. First, Roots during Christmas now this. #BETUncut — Tunde O., Pre-PA (@_MedPharaoh_) August 12, 2015

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Is ‘BET Uncut’ Coming Back?

BET’s “Uncut”: A Retrospective

Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife – BET Uncut Is Officially Headed Back To Television

BET Punk’d Viewers Into Thinking ‘BET Uncut’ Was Coming Back was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted August 11, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: