Justin Bieber’s New Album Finally Has A Release Date

Drake‘s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is so far the only album released in 2015 to go platinum. That should change with Justin Bieber releasing an album — an album that finally has a release date.

Although it doesn’t have a title, Bieber’s fourth studio album will drop on Nov. 13. This will be his first since 2012’s Believe, which went platinum a month after it was released.

Bieber’s longest break between studio albums has been his most tumultuous. His public image has taken a beaten thanks to arrests, footage of him using racial slurs and a Comedy Central Roast that was flagrantly put together to boost his image. The once-infallible pop star also released a flop. Journals, which collected 2013’s Music Mondays series and added five extra tracks, only sold over 100,000. Justin Bieber’s Believe, his concert biopic, was also a critical and commercial failure.

But a comeback isn’t a surprise. Those 10 Music Mondays tracks all charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Bieber also reached the Top 10 with Jack Ü’s “Where Are Ü Now.”

So it’s setting up to be a fight between Drake and Bieber (and possibly The Weeknd if his album has more hits) for autumn supremacy. Bieber is also getting ready to drop the album’s lead single, “What Do You Mean,” on Aug. 28.

