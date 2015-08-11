NY Jets QB Geno Smith Gets Rocked On Twitter After Being Sucker Punched By Teammate

Just when you thought the NY Jets had a chance to contend for a playoff spot this year, this happened. The NFL gods decided to have fun with the New York Jets once again. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported earlier today (Aug. 11) that Geno Smith got sucker punched in the locker room by a teammate. Wait, it gets worse, it’s being reported that Geno broke his jaw and is out 6-10 weeks. Ouch.

Breaking news: #Jets QB Geno Smith got sucker punched in the locker room. Broken jaw. Out 6-10 weeks. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 11, 2015

Geno Smith was hit by LB Ikemefuna Enemkpali. He has been released. The incident occurred this morning. Bowles called the act “childish." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 11, 2015

Bowles on Geno Smith’s jaw being broken by a teammate: “You don’t put your hands on another man." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 11, 2015

Wow. I was just literally talking with a member in Geno’s camp a few hours ago. All was well then. Life comes fast. #Jets — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 11, 2015

The Jets developed a formidable squad this off-season after they acquired the likes of Brandon Marshall and brought back Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie. Now, it appears that they’ll have to count on back-ups Bryce Petty and Ryan Fitzpatrick to lead the way. Let’s have these fans tell you why they’re mad. Check out the tweets below.

@EliotShorrParks Geno Smith actually threw the first punch but it was intercepted. — David Kennedy (@TheRealDKennedy) August 11, 2015

https://twitter.com/Brinkley2414/status/631168279470604288

You know why it sucks to be a jets fan? They're looking forward to getting Geno Smith back — Free Brady (@MatWots) August 11, 2015

Look what Jay Z did for Kanye with his jaw wired shut #RocNation #GenoSmith — fanubo (@fanubo) August 11, 2015

If anything good has come out of this #GenoSmith injury it's that I've learned to spell IK Enemkpali's name correctly. #Jets — 500 Words (@500words) August 11, 2015

so Geno Smith just got his ass beat 😂 — 0⃣0⃣7⃣ (@ItsJustTaee) August 11, 2015

Teammate that fractured Geno Smith's jaw: "I'm just trying to give my team a chance to win!" — John Schlueter (@DaSchluet) August 11, 2015

This explains why Geno Smith got hurt. http://t.co/xoCJN6bSY0 (hint: The Curse of Ryan Fitzpatrick) #Jets @ZMalik24 — Yogin Kothari (@yoyogin) August 11, 2015

GENO SMITH IS TRASH ANYWAYS — Jéska Medeiros (@jeskamedeiros) August 11, 2015

Ikemefuna made some "Things Fall Apart" in geno smith's jaw, and the jets locker room, a solid start to another season of hijinx #Jets #Fuck — JP Doyle (@DSawce) August 11, 2015

Lmfao Geno Smith out because his teammate rocked off on him — Leo (@LeoYoungs) August 11, 2015

Geno smith took a huge L today 😂 — ⚠ ️The Rampage ⚠️™ (@Captain___Chris) August 11, 2015

Let’s just wish Geno a speedy recovery, because this gotta hurt him physically and mentally.

Posted August 11, 2015

