NY Jets QB Geno Smith Gets Rocked On Twitter After Being Sucker Punched By Teammate

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Just when you thought the NY Jets had a chance to contend for a playoff spot this year, this happened. The NFL gods decided to have fun with the New York Jets once again. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported earlier today (Aug. 11) that Geno Smith got sucker punched in the locker room by a teammate. Wait, it gets worse, it’s being reported that Geno broke his jaw and is out 6-10 weeks. Ouch.

The Jets developed a formidable squad this off-season after they acquired the likes of Brandon Marshall and brought back Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie. Now, it appears that they’ll have to count on back-ups Bryce Petty and Ryan Fitzpatrick to lead the way. Let’s have these fans tell you why they’re mad. Check out the tweets below.

https://twitter.com/Brinkley2414/status/631168279470604288

Let’s just wish Geno a speedy recovery, because this gotta hurt him physically and mentally.

NY Jets QB Geno Smith Gets Rocked On Twitter After Being Sucker Punched By Teammate was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Geno Smith , New York Jets

