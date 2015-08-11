Just when you thought the NY Jets had a chance to contend for a playoff spot this year, this happened. The NFL gods decided to have fun with the New York Jets once again. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported earlier today (Aug. 11) that Geno Smith got sucker punched in the locker room by a teammate. Wait, it gets worse, it’s being reported that Geno broke his jaw and is out 6-10 weeks. Ouch.
The Jets developed a formidable squad this off-season after they acquired the likes of Brandon Marshall and brought back Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie. Now, it appears that they’ll have to count on back-ups Bryce Petty and Ryan Fitzpatrick to lead the way. Let’s have these fans tell you why they’re mad. Check out the tweets below.
https://twitter.com/Brinkley2414/status/631168279470604288
Let’s just wish Geno a speedy recovery, because this gotta hurt him physically and mentally.
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Ray Rice Believes He Deserves Second Chance To Play In The NFL After Domestic Violence Scandal
Russell Wilson Inks $87.6M Deal With Seattle Seahawks
Report: Ex-NFL Player’s Wife Kidnapped, Shot By Husband’s Mistress In Murder-Suicide
Jerome Bettis Admits to Selling Crack and Shooting At People While Growing Up In Detroit
NY Jets QB Geno Smith Gets Rocked On Twitter After Being Sucker Punched By Teammate was originally published on theurbandaily.com