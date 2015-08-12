How Can There Be A New Edition Biopic Without Bobby Brown?

Great news 80s babies, a New Edition miniseries is headed to a TV screen near you, but the only problem is that it won’t be featuring Bobby Brown. At all.

This will be BET’s first scripted music television movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film takes place from the perspective of the group as journeys from their humble beginnings in the Boston’s projects to their mega success and beyond.

“From our beginning in the Orchard Park Projects in Boston to Hollywood and everything in between, just like the Temptations and the Jackson 5, we are ready to retrace our footsteps and show everyone how we got here. For the fans all over the world, this one’s for you,” the group said in a statement.

New Edition members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant have all signed on as producers on the film. However, Bobby Brown reportedly isn’t involved in the project. There isn’t any word yet on why they’re not including Brown in the film.

The film will be written by Abdul Williams and produced by the band’s manager Brooke Payne. While we’re excited about this biopic, we can’t help but think that a New Edition movie without Bobby Brown will kind of be like…

… so let’s just see how this all plays out.

