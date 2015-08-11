Completely Unbruised Geno Smith Mean Mugs On Instagram After Locker Room Knockout

Earlier today it was reported that Geno Smith got sucker punched in the locker room by a teammate. There’s no word on how the argument began but the reserve linebacker (and punch-thrower) IK Enemkpali was immediately let go.

In Meek Mill fashion, Geno took to Instagram to defend his public image upon losing the battle.

He posted a picture― a selfie no less― that was either taken with a front facing camera of an iPhone 4S or pretty bumpy roads in East Rutherford prevented him from taking a clear picture. However the picture is clear enough to show that Geno’s face is fine, with no evidence of substantial bruising.

The unsettling news comes after the Jets were 4-12 last season. After cleaning house and hiring new head coach Todd Bowles, fans were happy with the possibilities the upcoming season held.

Smith was “cold-cocked … sucker-punched, whatever you want to call it,” Bowles told reporters before practice. “It’s something we don’t tolerate. It’s something we can’t stand. You don’t walk up to another man and punch him in the face.”

The backup QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has to step up, and show management why they traded for him during the offseason.

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 11, 2015

