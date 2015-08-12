Lee Daniels Is Bringing A ‘Dreamgirls’ Type Musical Drama To Fox

Lee Daniels knows to strike while the iron is hot. The Empire creator and executive producer is bringing another musical drama to Fox very similar to Dreamgirls. Thanks to the success from Empire, it seems Daniels will get the green light for whatever project he brings to the network.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the title of the show will be Star (though that is subject to change), and it will center around a girl group, who is destined for stardom despite the shaky life that’s been handed to them. Unlike Empire, which is set in Chicago, or Dreamgirls (which takes place in Detroit), Star will take place in the ATL. From EW:

“Like Empire, it’s set against the backdrop of the music business but from a very different perspective,” Fox chairman and CEO Gary Newman said. “Set Atlanta, it’s about three girls who come together to form a band and it’s about their rise to the top in a very challenging business. It’s the perspective of the artist and, without getting too much into the storyline, one of our characters is rising out of poverty and there is a a lot from Lee’s own life that’s baked into the DNA of this project.” “Lee talks a lot about everything from Dreamgirls to modern-day girl groups that are manufactured, that are put together, that don’t have an organic reason to be together but are tied to each other and that set-up lends itself to a great soap operatic storytelling machine,” Walden said. “Lee loved the mixture of drama and soap and music, and thinks it’s a very potent combo. Love the idea of characters who have inherent talent who rise out of circumstance based on talent, that’s part of the American dream.”

There’s no word on who will be in charge of the music yet (Timbaland is in charge of music for Empire), but considering this is a Lee Daniels production, we’re sure it will be of A-list caliber.

Dreamgirls was originally a 1982 Broadway musical starring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Holliday, and Loretta Devine. The production was adapted for film in 2006 starring Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Eddie Murphy. The film was Hudson’s first, and it gained her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the contemptuous Effie White.

We’ll keep you posted with more Star news.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Mo’Nique Proves Lee Daniels Lied About ‘Empire’ Role

Creator Lee Daniels Gets Crazy Over Emmys Snub

Eddie Murphy Joins Lee Daniels’ Richard Pryor Biopic

Lee Daniels Is Bringing A ‘Dreamgirls’ Type Musical Drama To Fox was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 12, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: