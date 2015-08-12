The Weeknd Finally Hits No. 1 With “Can’t Feel My Face”

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally happened: The Weeknd finally has a No. 1 hit. After being kept out by OMI’s “Cheerleader,” “Can’t Feel My Face” is officially the No. 1 song in the country, according to Billboard.

The Weeknd has been circling around that spot for a while. He had as many as three songs (“Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills” and “Earned It”) in the Top 20. “Earned It,” which was The Weeknd’s first solo hit, has since dropped out of those positions.

The accomplishment comes during what should be the biggest month of The Weeknd’s career. Last week, it was announced that The Weeknd would be performing “Can’t Feel My Face” for the first time on television at the MTV Video Music Awards. Days before that, The Weeknd will drop his sophomore album, Beauty Behind The Madness. The album comes with collaborations with pop mastermind Max Martin, who The Weeknd linked up with after Kiss Land‘s disappointing performance.

So there shouldn’t be that much doubt that The Weeknd is a full-fledged star now. The questions should be how good is Beauty Behind The Madness is going to be and how long is “Can’t Feel My Face” is going to stay on top. One Direction dropped a new song, and white America loves One Direction. Silento’s “Watch Me” should be staying put in the Top 5, too.

