The County Executive of St. Louis, Steve Stenger, has declared a state of emergency on Ferguson in the wake of local shootings following the anniversary of Michael Brown’s death.
Tyrone Harris has been treated at a hospital for wounds sustained following a shootout with police. Harris, a Black man, was reportedly part of a gang that had already been unleashing gunfire during an exchange with a rival group.
Their shooting violence interrupted a day filled with peaceful protests celebrating the life of Brown, a teen on his way to technical school just days before he was killed by former Police Officer Darren Wilson.
Even with their peaceful protests, activists like DeRay McKesson, Johnetta Elzie and Cornel West have been arrested. Mckesson filmed parts of the protests and arrests before being detained himself:
DOJ, do your job. STL. Protest. https://t.co/AAZ8ECVIDE
— deray mckesson (@deray) August 10, 2015
And the arrests begin. STL. https://t.co/3GUSZiMOmn — deray mckesson (@deray) August 10, 2015
They arrested Netta. https://t.co/1pDong9qxF
— deray mckesson (@deray) August 10, 2015
https://t.co/GraaAxki2q — deray mckesson (@deray) August 10, 2015
Elzie chillingly tweeted this shortly before she was taken away by the cops:
If I’m arrested today please know I’m not suicidal. I have plenty to live for. I did not resist, I’m just black.
— ShordeeDooWhop (@Nettaaaaaaaa) August 10, 2015
Stay tuned at HelloBeautiful.com for updates on the unrest in Ferguson.
One Year After #MikeBrown's Death: A Look Back At The #BlackLivesMatter Protests
State Of Emergency Declared In Ferguson Following Anniversary Of Michael Brown’s Death was originally published on hellobeautiful.com