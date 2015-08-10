Miley Cyrus Says If She’s A Bad Role Model, So Are Kendrick Lamar & Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus has never been one to bite her tongue since shedding her Hannah Montana alter-ego image in 2011. She famously twerked on Robin Thicke and bared all in her videos, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to be considered a role model, especially if her counterparts like Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar can be considered ones.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the “Wrecking Ball” singer criticizes the Swift’s “Bad Blood” video with Lamar because of its violent nature and tone. In the video, Swift can be seen defeating an army of women who stand in her way. (The song is also rumored to be about bubblegum songstress Katy Perry.)

“I don’t get the violence revenge thing. That’s supposed to be a good example? And I’m a bad role model because I’m running around with my titties out? I’m not sure how titties are worse than guns.”

Cyrus also points out a double standard of singing about drugs in her songs compared to Lamar:

“There is so much sexism, ageism, you name it. Kendrick Lamar sings about LSD and he’s cool. I do it and I’m a druggie whore.”

The singer will undoubtedly see the two at this year’s MTV VMAs, as she is hosting the show, and both artists have a slew of nominations. So it will be interesting to see if there is any backlash from Lamar and Swift. But maybe Taylor doesn’t want to ruffle any more feather since speaking out against Nicki Minaj over the Video of the Year nominations.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air August 30 at 8:30 p.m.

