It’s been a great summer for Serena Williams as she’s already won her 6th Wimbledon. Next up on her list of accomplishments, is getting the cover of New York Magazine’s fall fashion issue.

Serena appears as queenly and striking as you’d think on the cover, and things get a little more sexy during her photo-op inside. One of the standout pictures is Serena effortlessly doing her infamous split while her six pack is on display.

Serena Williams eyes a post-court career in fashion—but first, there’s tennis history to make: http://t.co/Xl9uszdy7f pic.twitter.com/ZrnyFOaIPh — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 10, 2015

Peep the other pics from the mag below:

Aside from showing out for photographer Norman Jean Roy, Serena knows that the U.S Open is just around the corner, and a Grandslam might be too.

She opens up about her next feat with writer Kerry Howley saying “I have to go into New York thinking, ‘Listen, I want to win the U.S. Open. I want to defend my title,’ ” she told the magazine in July. “Hopefully, people will be cheering me on to, like, push me over the edge, give me that extra strength I need to go for this historic moment.”

But she’s aware that there is a life after sports and looks forward to focusing on her fashion career. She originally wanted to design wedding dresses.

“That was my first real love,” she says, “but then I was like, Listen. I’m playing professional tennis. I’ll just do athleticwear.”

It’s safe to say that anything she tackles after tennis will also end in a Grand Slam.

Serena Williams Slays The Cover of New York Magazine

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 10, 2015

