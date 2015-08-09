Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Estate Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Nick Gordon

The latest from the fallout following Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s death is the $10 million lawsuit being filed against her boyfriend Nick Gordon. While investigators are still looking at Gordon’s possible involvement with Bobbi Kristina’s passing, her estate is alleging that he’s responsible for the injuries that led to the coma.

The lawsuit claims that Gordon beat Bobbi Kristina after an argument, gave her a “toxic cocktail” and placed her face down in the bathtub where she was found. Initial autopsy results didn’t reveal any foul play involved with her death.

Gordon was forbidden from visiting Bobbi Kristina while she was comatose and didn’t attend her funeral. His legal team quickly responded to the lawsuit.

“Nick has been heartbroken and destroyed over the loss of his love and it’s shameful that such baseless allegations have been presented publicly,” said Joe Habachy and Jose Baez in a statement. “Nick has engaged civil counsel and intends to defend the lawsuit vigorously and expose it for what it is: a fictitious assault against the person who loved Krissy most.”

Georgia law requires the plaintiffs to provide some evidence to support such a claim.

“In all likelihood the plaintiffs’ attorneys are aware of some of the evidence uncovered by law enforcement, but they may have been doing their own investigation simultaneously,” said CNN legal analyst Philip Holloway.

Gordon’s alleged mistreatment of Bobbi Kristina isn’t a recent development. The allegations have been going on for weeks. Bobbi Kristina’s best friend Alex Reid spoke to E! about the alleged abuse on July 2.

“Krissi was physically abused by Nick on a number of occasions, and she told me about some of them,” Reid said. “I never witnessed anything…she would FaceTime me every time she was distraught when something has just happened or show me a bruise.”

bjosephsny Posted August 9, 2015

