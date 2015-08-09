James Harden & Klay Thompson Go Head-To-Head At Drew League

For avid watchers of the NBA, after summer league, it’s hard to sit and wait for the season to commence. So, what the’s best next thing to do? Well, you can always watch basketball highlights from the Drew League. Today (Aug. 7), the Drew League released the highlights of the first round match-up between James Harden and Klay Thompson’s respective squads.

With both players arguably the best shooting guards in the league, this is something to definitely sit and watch. With Klay Thompson earning himself a championship with the Golden State Warriors this past season, and James Harden being offered an astounding $200 million contract by Adidas, you know that these two players are beyond special. Though James’ team sneaked past Klay’s squad 78-71, the Warriors guard did have his moments as he splashed a couple of threes over James.

Check out the highlights. Hopefully, it’ll hold you over until October.

Posted August 8, 2015

