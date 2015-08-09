Baby Momma Drama: Chris Brown Drags Royalty’s Mom On Twitter

It’s not a day ending in “Y” if Chris Brown isn’t making headlines for being bad. Last night, Chris took to Twitter to vent about his current custody battle with his daughter, Royalty’s mother, Nia Guzman.

Some men my age run from their responsibility as fathers. I embrace mine. Just sucks that some females use children as meal tickets. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 7, 2015

Using a child as leverage is never ok. The highest praise to the men who actually want their kids. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 7, 2015

We reported last month that Chris had filed legal papers in Houston, to fight Nia over child support and custody. Nia and her children reside in Houston, TX. Chris is currently paying $2,500/month in child support, but Nia is requesting $15,000. Chris Brown is reportedly worth over $30 million. So to say, “he’s got it,” is an understatement.

We still haven’t heard any updates on the actual case but judging from his tweets, we’re going to assume that Nia is really gunning for the maximum amount of child support she can get.

Honestly, Nia’s already stated that she doesn’t trust her beautiful daughter with Breezy and all it takes is one quick perusal through his Instagram to see that his threshold for responsibility maxes out every 30 minutes. It’s like he’s addicted to making bad choices and bad things are attracted to him. From home invasions to buying dangerous and super fast cars that can’t hold carseats, Breezy is the king of the worst. But at least he’s trying to be a father…or something?

In other Breezy news…he released a new song, “Body On Me” with Rita Ora, in case you care.

