Floyd Mayweather Destroys Ronda Rousey On ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’

Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey aren’t the best of friends. Hell, they aren’t even friends. So when Floyd went on ESPN’s Sportscenter and apologized for his comments regarding the unstoppable MMA phenom, he did so with a light jab – no pun intended.

After Rousey pummeled Floyd with a barrage of shots at this year’s ESPY because he claimed to not know who she was in the sport, he decided to finally address the issue once and for all.

“A while back I didn’t know who Ronda Rousey was, so I’m pretty sure she got upset. I want to say congratulations to Ronda Rousey and the UFC. You guys have done a tremendous job and I’ve won probably six or seven ESPYS for Fighter of the Year. And I truly believe she deserves it. Congratulations to Ronda Rousey.”

Back in July, Rousey went on the defensive and ethered Mayweather with gusto. “I wonder how Floyd feels being beaten by a woman for once,” she said after winning Fighter of the Year.

While he managed to respectfully acknowledge who Ronda was during his interview on Sportscenter, he decided to keep the verbal skirmish going when he said, “I’ve yet to see any MMA fighter, or other boxer, make over $300 million in 36 minutes.”

“When she can do that, then call me,” said the snarky Mayweather.

Well, damn. Let’s be honest, Floyd is the ultimate cash-cow in sports entertainment. But, what Ronda Rousey has accomplished so far in her career simply can’t be diminished.

Rousey is coming off the heels of an impressive victory against Bethe Correia at UFC 190, when she ended the fight by knockout in merely 34 seconds.

Floyd is prepping for his final bout against Andre Berto, which is slated for Sept. 12 in Las Vegas.

Carl Lamarre Posted August 8, 2015

