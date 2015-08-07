Here’s A First Listen Of Dr. Dre’s #Compton Album

One day ahead of the official release date, Dr. Dre has blessed the masses with a full preview of his new Compton album.

Fans of the west coast rap pioneer…and just fans of hip hop in general….are in for a treat with this long-awaited gem that has finally emerged from the depths of Dre’s lab of musical luxury. With an all-star line up of features including Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Ice Cube, King Mez, and Snoop Dog combined with Dre’s A1 production skills, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise to many that this project was well worth the wait…and then some.

And if Dre dropping this album announcement out of the sky a mere 3 days before the release date isn’t enough, he’s also donating all of the royalties from the album to the city who made him what he is today. He announced today that the, proceeds from the record will go towards building a performing arts center for kids in Compton.

But we won’t keep you here to take our word for it any longer. You can take a listen to the entire 16-track Compton album while it’s streaming on Apple Music for the next three hours HERE.

Rye Posted August 7, 2015

