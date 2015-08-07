CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Mary J Blige Helps Taraji K.O. Terrence Howard In The Ultimate Lip Sync Battle

Taraji pulled out the big guns for her "Lip Sync Battle" performance.

0 reads
Leave a comment
MONACO-TV-FESTIVAL

Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty

Terrence Howard channeled his inner Rick James, last night on Lip Sync Battle, with flowing box braids and his nipples exposed in a mesh top in a la Rick James Superfreak. The Empire star faced off against his co star Taraji for lip sync bragging rights.

With the stakes high, Taraji had to fire back with vengeance. Dressed in an asymmetrical blonde wig and jumpsuit, Taraji hit her two-step as she performed to Mary J Blige’s dance jam Just Fine. With the competition close, Taraji called on a friend to bring it home.

See who came through to assist Taraji for the win.

RELATED STORIES:

Girl Bye: Woman Claiming To Be ‘The Real’ Cookie Lyon Sues ‘Empire’ Creators

Could ‘Empire’ Use Grace & Trai’s Engagement On The Show?!

FIRST LOOK: Here’s The Preview Of ‘Empire’ Season 2 You’ve Been Waiting For

18 photos Launch gallery

'Get My Shoe Porsha': Cookie's Best Moments On 'Empire'

Continue reading Mary J Blige Helps Taraji K.O. Terrence Howard In The Ultimate Lip Sync Battle

'Get My Shoe Porsha': Cookie's Best Moments On 'Empire'

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2807113”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2807113″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2807113″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2807113” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

Mary J Blige Helps Taraji K.O. Terrence Howard In The Ultimate Lip Sync Battle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Empire , Taraji P Henson , Terrance Howard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close