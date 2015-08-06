Chris Brown Gives Surprising Details On His Current Relationship With Rihanna In New Interview

https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com/2015/06/21/chris-brown-rihanna-her-rumored-new-boyfriend-party-at-same-club/ since their last split back in 2013, but according to Breezy, they’ve still managed not to hate each other despite all the drama over the past six years.

Chris recently traveled overseas to perform for his summer-long tour, and UK radio host Tim Westwood happened to catch him backstage after a performance in Ayia Napa. Speaking candidly with Westwood for the first time since he was 18, Chris gave a very loud but very detailed interview where he spoke about everything from becoming a father, to his growth as an artist, to beef in hip hop.

When questioned about recently performing Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” during one of his shows, Chris reminded Tim that he’s known Rihanna since he was 14 and said he’d always have love and respect for her because of their history. Take a listen to the full interview below (*comments on Rihanna start at about the 4:50 mark)

Given that these two have known each other for over decade and survived through endless public scrutiny both together and apart while still managing to stay afloat in the music industry, it’s not exactly surprising to hear that they are still on decent terms. After all, who else can possibly relate to what they’ve been through outside of each other? Nevertheless, both Chris and Rihanna seem to have moved on from any desires to pursue romantic relationships with each other, so fans hoping for a reunion of that type may be left waiting.

However, we wouldn’t count out a musical collabo of some sort between these two in the near future just yet!

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Chris Brown Performs Rihanna’s #BBHMM During Concert In Macau [Video]

Chris Brown Clowns Meek vs. Drake Beef While Being Held In A Foreign Land

Three’s A Crowd: Chris Brown, Rihanna And Her Rumored New Boyfriend Party At The Same Hollywood Club

Karrueche Actually Has Some Kind Words For Rihanna

Chris Brown Gives Surprising Details On His Current Relationship With Rihanna In New Interview was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 6, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: